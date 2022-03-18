Advertisement

City of New Bern celebrates Arbor Day 2022

This tree was planted Friday morning at Palace Point Commons.
This tree was planted Friday morning at Palace Point Commons.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern celebrated Arbor Day on Friday with a ceremonial tree planting, special proclamation, and a River Birch seedling giveaway.

The event took place at Palace Point Commons on South front Street at 11 a.m.

The City of New Bern says Mayor Dana Outlaw read a special proclamation, the North Carolina Forest Service awarded the city its 26th Tree City USA Award, and community members helped plant five River Birch trees along the waterfront.

The city says the Arbor Day Foundation awards cities the Tree City USA designation based on four criteria:

  • A tree board or city department responsible for caring for and managing the community’s trees
  • A public tree ordinance that establishes policies for managing street and park trees
  • A community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita
  • An annual arbor day observance and proclamation to celebrate trees and the benefits they provide

The City of New Bern says after the planting of the trees along the riverfront, everyone enjoyed drinks and the parks and recreation department shared tree samplings so everyone “can contribute in meaningful ways to the health & beauty of our city.”

