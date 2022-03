WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A $20 scratch-off ticket ended with a big pay day for a Wilson woman.

The NC Education Lottery says Phyllis Crowder tried her luck on a scratch-off ticket and ended up winning a $100,000 prize. After taxes, she took home $71,016.

Crowder bought her ticket from the S & S Mini Mart on Pender Street in Wilson.

