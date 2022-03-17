Advertisement

WHO AM I? Man wanted after Walmart assault in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police today released this surveillance photo.
Jacksonville police today released this surveillance photo.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them nab a man wanted for an assault.

It happened Wednesday at the Walmart of North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Today police released a photograph of a person they say is a suspect in that assault. He is a Black man in his mid to late 20s, 5′-11 to 6′ tall.

At the time he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with white writing, tan pants, and sneakers.

If you know who this man is, you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in...
State investigators asked to look into former Trump chief of staff’s voter registration
Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country
Beaufort County United Way offers method to help Ukrainian refugees
Shaleta Bridges
Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson
200X The Cash game tickets
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 lottery prize