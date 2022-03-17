WHO AM I? Man wanted after Walmart assault in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them nab a man wanted for an assault.

It happened Wednesday at the Walmart of North Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Today police released a photograph of a person they say is a suspect in that assault. He is a Black man in his mid to late 20s, 5′-11 to 6′ tall.

At the time he was wearing a dark sweatshirt with white writing, tan pants, and sneakers.

If you know who this man is, you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

