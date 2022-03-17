Advertisement

State investigators asked to look into former Trump chief of staff’s voter registration

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in...
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina attorney general’s office has asked the State Bureau of Investigations to look into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ voter registration in North Carolina, an office spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

WRAL reports that the SBI was asked to “investigate alongside the State Board of Elections,” spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

“At the conclusion of their investigation, we’ll review the findings,” Ahmed said.

Ashley Welch, district attorney for Macon County, asked the Special Prosecution Section at the Attorney General’s Office to review the matter, Ahmed said. Meadows, also a former congressman for western North Carolina, is registered to vote in Macon County, at an address where he doesn’t live.

The New Yorker reported in detail on the matter earlier this month, saying Meadows and his wife, who live in Virginia, registered to vote in 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain. WRAL News followed up, confirming many of the details, including that the couple voted in North Carolina that year via absentee ballots mailed to the Washington, D.C., area.

The person who owned the Scaly Mountain home in 2020 told WRAL News that the former congressman “never spent a night down there.”

The New Yorker’s story raised questions of voter fraud, and Meadows has not responded to multiple interview requests on the matter. An attorney representing him in another matter declined comment Thursday to WRAL News. Other attempts to reach Meadows were not successful.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, whose office investigates some claims of election fraud, said Thursday morning that she and Welch conferred and that the Special Prosecutions Section was asked to “handle a review of the matter.”

Freeman referred all other questions to the attorney general’s Office.

