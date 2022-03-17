Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Wilson.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Shaleta Bridges is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Wilson Police Department says the 43-year-old Bridges reportedly walked away from 403 Harrison Drive and was last seen at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with the knees cut, a pink coat, and black and white shoes.

Bridges is described as five feet, seven inches tall, and 140 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on Bridges’ disappearance is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 237-8300.

