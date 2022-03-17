Advertisement

Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.(Source: Russia 24/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The arrest of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was extended by a Russian court.

Moscow authorities say the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling drugs in February.

According to Tass, the Russian state news agency, the arrest will last until May 19.

Griner, 31, is a U.S. citizen who plays on the Russian UMMC Ekaterinburg team, which she has suited up for since 2015.

Earlier this week, former First Lady Hillary Clinton called for her release, sharing an article on her Twitter account with the phrase, “Free Britney.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

Phyllis Crowder won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket.
Wilson woman wins $100k on scratch-off ticket
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California
Millionaire Willie Wilson donated $200,000 to Chicago-area drivers Thursday.
Millionaire Willie Wilson discusses gas giveaways
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people