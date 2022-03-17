Rocky Mount man charged with shooting into home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of shooting into a home in Rocky Mount has been arrested.

Rocky Mount police arrested 22-year-old Zykeus Pittman and charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Officers say Pittman got into an argument with a 61-year-old man and began firing shots toward him, which hit a neighboring home on Johnson Street Wednesday morning.

Police say there was damage to the home and people were inside. No one was hurt.

Pittman is being held under a $125,000 bond. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

