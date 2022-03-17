Advertisement

Rocky Mount man charged with shooting into home

Zykeus Pittman
Zykeus Pittman(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of shooting into a home in Rocky Mount has been arrested.

Rocky Mount police arrested 22-year-old Zykeus Pittman and charged him with shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Officers say Pittman got into an argument with a 61-year-old man and began firing shots toward him, which hit a neighboring home on Johnson Street Wednesday morning.

Police say there was damage to the home and people were inside. No one was hurt.

Pittman is being held under a $125,000 bond. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
Renovations begin for Maternal Child Services at Onslow Memorial Hospital
St. Paddy's Science -Grow a Rainbow
St. Paddy's Science -Grow a Rainbow