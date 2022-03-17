Renovations begin for Maternal Child Services at Onslow Memorial Hospital

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Major upgrades are coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital’s Maternal Child Services this week.

The $1.5 million Building for Babies renovation is set to begin. The changes will include refurbishing all semi-private rooms, hall bathrooms, adding a self-serve family nourishment room, refurbishing all 10 labor/delivery/recovery rooms and upgrading some to include postpartum patients, as well as adding all private bathrooms and showers in the rooms.

The renovation will also include couplet care, which is the practice of caring for the mother and baby together in one room during the labor/ delivery/ recovery and postpartum experience.

OMH Foundation Executive Director Lee Ann Thomas says the project is truly a labor of love.

Our donors have been with us every step of way. We are hosting a final Building for Babies gala event on June 4th—and I know we can reach our goal. Our community realizes how important this project is for Onslow County.

The project is funded by through community donations to the hospital foundation. Additional money is anticipated from a black-tie gala that will be held at the Jacksonville American Legion Building in June.

