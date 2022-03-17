Advertisement

Renovations begin for Maternal Child Services at Onslow Memorial Hospital

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Major upgrades are coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital’s Maternal Child Services this week.

The $1.5 million Building for Babies renovation is set to begin. The changes will include refurbishing all semi-private rooms, hall bathrooms, adding a self-serve family nourishment room, refurbishing all 10 labor/delivery/recovery rooms and upgrading some to include postpartum patients, as well as adding all private bathrooms and showers in the rooms.

The renovation will also include couplet care, which is the practice of caring for the mother and baby together in one room during the labor/ delivery/ recovery and postpartum experience.

OMH Foundation Executive Director Lee Ann Thomas says the project is truly a labor of love.

The project is funded by through community donations to the hospital foundation. Additional money is anticipated from a black-tie gala that will be held at the Jacksonville American Legion Building in June.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
Zykeus Pittman
Rocky Mount man charged with shooting into home
St. Paddy's Science -Grow a Rainbow
St. Paddy's Science -Grow a Rainbow