Advertisement

Registration underway for the 2nd annual Strut Masters Championship

The second annual Strut Masters Championship presented by Leupold is currently accepting registrations for the April 9th event.
Strut Masters 2022
Strut Masters 2022(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The second annual Strut Masters Championship is currently accepting registrations for the event held on April 9. Teams can register until April 2. The event will take place at R.A. Farms at 39 Vandiford Thomas Road in Farmville.

Strut Masters welcomes amateur and professional turkey hunters from North Carolina and beyond. Teams of two will compete for the $15,000 grand prize, the coveted blue jacket, and secondary cash and prizes.

Strut masters events flyer
Strut masters events flyer(Strut Masters)

Live entertainment will be provided by Mikele Buck, Nate Hosie, and a surprise artist. Meet industry celebrities such as Nate Hosie from Outdoor Channel’s Headhunters TV, Randy Birdsong from Headhunters TV, Phillip Culpepper with Hunt Club TV, and others.

Proceeds from the Strut Masters event will benefit the NC Pirate Classic. The NC Pirate Classic is a nationally branded youth turkey hunting event that allows kids from North Carolina to hunt with organizations such as NWTF, NC DNR, and Angels in Camo.

Click here for details and to register for the event. Visit the Strut Masters Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country
Beaufort County United Way offers method to help Ukrainian refugees
Shaleta Bridges
Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Wilson
200X The Cash game tickets
Greenville man celebrates $100,000 lottery prize
Cooper says State of Emergency will remain as North Carolina moves into next phase of COVID-19 response