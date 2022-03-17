Registration underway for the 2nd annual Strut Masters Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The second annual Strut Masters Championship is currently accepting registrations for the event held on April 9. Teams can register until April 2. The event will take place at R.A. Farms at 39 Vandiford Thomas Road in Farmville.

Strut Masters welcomes amateur and professional turkey hunters from North Carolina and beyond. Teams of two will compete for the $15,000 grand prize, the coveted blue jacket, and secondary cash and prizes.

Strut masters events flyer (Strut Masters)

Live entertainment will be provided by Mikele Buck, Nate Hosie, and a surprise artist. Meet industry celebrities such as Nate Hosie from Outdoor Channel’s Headhunters TV, Randy Birdsong from Headhunters TV, Phillip Culpepper with Hunt Club TV, and others.

Proceeds from the Strut Masters event will benefit the NC Pirate Classic. The NC Pirate Classic is a nationally branded youth turkey hunting event that allows kids from North Carolina to hunt with organizations such as NWTF, NC DNR, and Angels in Camo.

Click here for details and to register for the event. Visit the Strut Masters Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.