Possible names released for 9 military bases that must be renamed, including Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - The list of potential new names for the nine Army bases currently named for Confederate generals, including Fort Bragg, has been narrowed down to 100 choices, according to WRAL.

Fort Bragg is named for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who served in the Confederate army and owned a plantation where people were enslaved.

Last year, Congress voted to mandate that military installations named after Confederate figures or sympathizers by renamed by 2023. The other bases that will be renamed included:

Camp Beauregard, La.

Fort Benning, Ga.

Fort Gordon, Ga.

Fort Hood, Texas

Fort A.P. Hill, Va.

Fort Lee, Va.

Fort Pickett, Va.

Fort Polk, La.

Fort Rucker, Ala.

In a release on Thursday, the Naming Commission said they had received more than 34,000 submissions for names, which included 3,760 unique names. Some of the names that have made the short list include Dwight Eisenhower, Colin Powell and Harriet Tubman.

There are currently no military bases named after women.

“It’s important that the names we recommend for these installations appropriately reflect the courage, values and sacrifices of our diverse military men and women,” chair of the Naming Commission retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard said in a statement on Thursday.

The Naming Commission will meet with military commanders and community leaders for feedback on the list of names before announcing the final recommendations. However, military leaders did not release when the final announcement would be.

“We are also considering the local and regional significance of names and their potential to inspire and motivate our service members,” said Howard.

