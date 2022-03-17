Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Where should the sun be for you to see a rainbow?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - By the time you finish reading this blog, you will know how to search for a rainbow after a rain shower. We are in the season for rainbows as Spring showers begin popping up in the afternoons. Check out the trivia question below and find the answer even further below.

Hint, if the sun is straight up, you would not be able to see a rainbow, so don’t answer that one. See the answer below.

Any time a rain shower passes and the sun comes out, put your back to the sun and look for a rainbow. Rainbows happen when sunlight shines into raindrops. The angle of the sun to the rain to your eye allows you to see the raindrop. A 42 degree angle is needed. The lower the sun is in the sky, the higher the rainbow will be in the opposite direction. A rainbow at sunset will be the highest possible for the day and will a semi circle.

You can make your own rainbow on a sunny afternoon. Take a water hose and spray lots of drops in the air with the sun behind you. Look in the drops to find a rainbow. Don’t do it when the sun high in the sky. Wait until the sun is lower in the sky, but is definitely shining on you. If it is cloudy or the sun is too high, it will not work. If you are a child, make sure you get your parents permission or have them with you when you try to make a rainbow. Please don’t waste water. Make sure it is over plants which need it.

Rainbows are made when sunlight goes into raindrops, bounces off the back wall of the raindrop and comes out the front. Different colors of light travel through water at different speeds, so they come out at a slightly different direction, thus separating the colors for us to see. If you ever see 2 rainbows, the secondary rainbow will be a little dimmer and have the order of colors reversed from the primary rainbow. - Phillip Williams

