North Carolina Seafood Festival announces new executive director

Virginia Yopp
Virginia Yopp(North Carolina Seafood Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival announced Virginia Yopp as its new executive director, effective this past Monday.

Yopp succeeds Stephanie McIntyre who stepped down from the role after more than two decades at the helm on Feb. 15th.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the North Carolina Seafood Festival Board of Directors and its community partners to carry on the great tradition of this festival,” Yopp, who has more than 25 years of experience in both the corporate and nonprofit arenas said. “I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the festival to the next level.”

Yopp and her family have had a home in Beaufort for more than 30 years.

The North Carolina Seafood Festival is in its 36th year and is a nonprofit organization of Carteret County in conjunction with the town of Morehead City.

