No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting

The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the deputies involved in the shooting death of Chad Necessary.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Charges will not be filed in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Pitt County last year.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Sgt. Doug Dolenti and Deputy Troy Scheller will not face charges in the shooting death of Chad Necessary.

Necessary was shot during a domestic disturbance at a mobile home on Rivercreek Drive in June of 2021. Officials say Necessary pointed a loaded gun at his wife and a deputy. Sgt. Dolenti believed Necessary was going to shoot his wife, which is why he opened fire three times on his hip, thigh and torso. At the same time, officials say Necessary turned the gun on himself.

An autopsy confirmed that Necessary sustained four gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

The State Bureau of Investigations says deputies used reasonable force when responding to the incident and that it was justified under state law.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

