Advertisement

Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soon, you may not be able to use your mom’s Netflix account.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their passwords.

The first feature would have subscribers add sub-accounts to their current account for people with whom they do not live. The new sub-accounts would be added to standard and premium plans, come with separate logins and profiles, and cost an additional $2 to $3 every month.

Netflix is also testing a feature where users can transfer their profile to a new account or make it a sub-account.

The company said they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

There’s no word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

A promising golfer from Texas was among the nine killed in a deadly car accident in New Mexico.
Pastor of college golfer killed in crash reflects on young man's potential
A protest was held early Monday outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Anglers to protest overfishing in Raleigh
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash