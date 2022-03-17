Advertisement

NCEL 03-16-2022

NCEL 03-16-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Police: Teenage boy killed inside home in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
NCEL 3-16-22
New ECU head men's basketball coach Michael Schwartz in Pirates gear
New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional