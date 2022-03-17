Advertisement

Moderate drought conditions continue in eastern NC

The updated drought monitor show little change
By Jim Howard
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The latest drought monitor issued Thursday morning shows little change in the drought status for eastern North Carolina. Moderate drought conditions are still in place along a line from Plymouth to Kenansville and points south. Counties to the north continue to run abnormally dry.

Most of eastern North Carolina is running around 2 to 3″ below normal for the year as we get ready to head into the Spring season. Outside of a few showers Saturday morning, significant rainfall looks unlikely until the middle of next week as a strong cold approaches from the west.

The drought monitor is prepared and issued through a joint effort between the NOAA, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The updated drought monitor still shows most of eastern NC in a moderate drought.
The updated drought monitor still shows most of eastern NC in a moderate drought.(Jim Howard)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

Phyllis Crowder won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket.
Wilson woman wins $100k on scratch-off ticket
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Early raindrops; Warm breeze for St. Patrick’s Day