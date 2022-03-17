Moderate drought conditions continue in eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The latest drought monitor issued Thursday morning shows little change in the drought status for eastern North Carolina. Moderate drought conditions are still in place along a line from Plymouth to Kenansville and points south. Counties to the north continue to run abnormally dry.

Most of eastern North Carolina is running around 2 to 3″ below normal for the year as we get ready to head into the Spring season. Outside of a few showers Saturday morning, significant rainfall looks unlikely until the middle of next week as a strong cold approaches from the west.

The drought monitor is prepared and issued through a joint effort between the NOAA, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The updated drought monitor still shows most of eastern NC in a moderate drought. (Jim Howard)

