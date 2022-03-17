Man arrested for 2019 armed robbery of Greenville laundromat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a 2019 armed robbery of a Greenville laundromat.

The Greenville Police Department says 60-year-old Alvin Aiken, of Beargrass, was arrested Thursday in Williamston and charged with armed robbery.

Police say the robbery occurred at The Wash House, located at 2511 East 10th Street on August 19, 2019. They say they recently found information that helped them arrest Aiken for the crime.

WITN is told that on that August 2019 day, the manager of the laundromat left the store and was in process of moving money from the business when he was robbed from behind at gunpoint.

Police say there were no injuries, but the suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.