Lenoir County bridge to close for up to three days on Monday

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge in Lenoir County is scheduled to close this upcoming Monday.

The Oak Bridge along Highway 55 in Lenoir County is set to close for up to three days starting Monday.

The bridge crosses the Neuse River just northeast of Kinston.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will allow crews to perform maintenance work on the bridge.

Drivers can use Highway 11 and Highway 70 and British and Neuse roads to get around the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.