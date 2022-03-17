Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray showers otherwise mild and breezy for St. Patrick’s Day

Blustery west and southwest winds will blow today as a system departs the area
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, March 17th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper level low pressure system is moving over the northern counties of ENC today. It will produce a few stray showers for the northern half of the area. Otherwise, skies will begin to clear with gusty southwest then west winds. Highs will reach the lower 70s this afternoon.

Warm air is settling in and will stay steady for the forecast period. Aside from Sunday, each of the next 8 days should see the 70s. Our normal high is around 63 degrees. Isolated morning showers and breezy conditions are in the forecast for Saturday but an otherwise dry stretch of weather is expected.

Saint Patrick’s Day

Stray shower otherwise becoming partly sunny. High of 72. Wind: W 10-15. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10.

Saturday

Early clouds and a few showers to mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10 G 15. AM rain chance: 30%.

Sunday

Sunny and mild with a high of 68. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 72. Wind: NW 5.

