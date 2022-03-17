Greenville police report 40% drop in part 1 crimes in last five years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department has provided statistics that show serious violent crimes have reduced substantially over the past five years.

Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter says part 1 crimes “are the more serious violent and property crimes to include: murder, manslaughter, sex offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and arson.”

Charts from the department illustrating the drop in the number of these crimes and the types of crimes can be seen below:

Total Part 1 Crime Trend - Greenville (Greenville Police Department)

Part 1 crime by percentage - Greenville (Greenville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.