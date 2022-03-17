Greenville man celebrates $100,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says William Ferry bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on West Fifth Street in Washington.

Ferry collected his prize from lottery headquarters Wednesday and after taxes, brought home $70,782.

The 200X The Cash game launched in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. All six $5 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain.

