Funeral arrangements for apparent hit and run teen victim scheduled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family of Jaquile “Junior” Jackson, who was killed early Monday morning in an apparent hit and run accident, will host a funeral for the teen in Greenville.

Jackson’s aunt tells WITN the service will take place at English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Prior to the service, a charity ride will honor the boy at noon.

The ride will start at Food Lion, move past the crash site on MacGregor Downs Road, and end at the family’s home off of Moyewood Drive.

Greenville Police are still looking for the driver responsible for this apparent hit and run crash. Officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. on March 14 of a person lying in a ditch along MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville.

That person was later identified as Jackson, who was last seen by his family at 10:00 p.m. riding a scooter the previous night.

One day after his death, the family revisited where his body was found to release balloons and light candles.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call police at 252-702-4032 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

