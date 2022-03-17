Advertisement

Feds asking for help solving rash of Ocracoke Island vandalisms

Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers have found six different acts of vandalism at the restrooms next to the Ocracoke Island Discovery Center.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Federal authorities are asking for your help in catching vandals on Ocracoke Island.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore rangers have found six different acts of vandalism at the restrooms next to the Ocracoke Island Discovery Center.

Since August 25th, vandals have damaged handrails, toilets, and door locks; ripped soap and toilet paper dispensers off walls; removed trash bags, soap, and toilet paper; thrown trash around the restrooms; and kicked in a restroom door and broke its frame.

Rangers say in addition to the vandalism, drug paraphernalia has been found inside the restrooms.

Anyone with information on this vandalism should call or text the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

