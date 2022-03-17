Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest
The Pitt County District Attorney's Office says charges will not be brought against the...
No charges filed in Pitt County officer-involved shooting
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece
St. Paddy's Science - Magic Rainbow Centerpiece