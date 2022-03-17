Advertisement

ECU holding viewing for Waves to Water Prize events

The contest is looking for the best desalination devices.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WANCHESE, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus is hosting a device viewing to kick off the Waves to Water Prize.

The viewing, taking place on Wednesday, March 30th, from noon to 2 p.m., will launch a series of events for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Waves to Water Prize.

ECU describes the Waves to Water Prize as a five-stage, $3.3 million contest that aims to accelerate innovation in wave-powered technology able to produce clean water in disaster and recovery scenarios, as well as in shallow coastal and inland locations.

ECU says that in March and April, the prize will finish with the DRINK Finale, a five-day, in-water test where finalists will demonstrate their systems and compete for a chance to win part of the $1 million prize pool.

Beginning in 2019, 60 teams proposed, developed, and designed systems that could be shipped in a standard container measuring just over a cubic meter, deployed in less than 48 hours, and produce drinkable water from seawater.

Four devices that have made it to the DRINK Finale will be deployed from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

