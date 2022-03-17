Eastern Carolina counties plagued with job vacanies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple county governments in Eastern North Carolina say they are experiencing a significant number of job vacancies.

Onslow County reported 161 open county positions. Pitt County reported 134. Both counties say this represents 12% of their workforce.

Craven County says it has about 87 job openings between full and part-time positions, and Greene County says it has about 30 openings. Carteret County says its government has 33 job vacancies.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the country’s unemployment rate is 3.9%, a decrease from over 14% at the start of the pandemic.

“We’re having a lot of trouble recruiting to fill positions like nurses at our health department, many vacancies for social workers, the detention center, and also paramedic and EMT positions at emergency services,” Janelle Golloway, Onslow County Human Resources director said.

Onslow County Schools says it has to fill 400 vacancies on average every year, which has led its staff to get creative with recruiting.

“Our HR department is putting on a virtual become-a-teacher session and they can talk to or hear from our HR staff and they can walk them through some of the general information about how to become a teacher,” Brent Anderson, OCS chief communications officer said.

Onslow County also reports vacancies in its finance and information technology departments. County officials say the county plans to fill nine law enforcement positions in May.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners adopted a 5% cost of living adjustment increase effective Dec. 22nd, 2021, to account for inflation in the Consumer Price Index and to increase hiring-rate competitiveness.

A Recruitment and Retention Bonus program was also created by the county and applied to positions deemed hard to fill.

Pitt County will hold a job fair on April 21st to showcase the county departments and receive applications for vacant positions.

