Driver killed in crash that shut down U.S. 17 in Onslow County

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(Source: MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed this morning when their car crossed the center line and collided with two other vehicles.

The Highway Patrol says the 7:00 a.m. crash closed down U.S. 17 near Holly Ridge for several hours.

Sgt. Devin Rich said a southbound car crossed the center line and hit a Jeep head-on. He said another northbound vehicle was also involved in the crash.

The other drivers were both taken to Naval Medical Center and Sgt. Rich says they are still investigating why the car went in the other lane.

The Highway Patrol is still in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

