Cooper to announce state’s next phase of COVID-19 response

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper will announce the state’s next phase in the response to COVID-19.

The governor and DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley will update the media at 11:30 a.m.

It comes as the state’s percent-positive rate has dropped to 2.6%, compared to 36.1% back on January 22nd.

Cooper could announce changes to the State of Emergency that’s been in effect since March 2020. Recently, 69 members of the House GOP caucus signed a letter asking the governor to recind the order.

