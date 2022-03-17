Advertisement

Anglers to protest overfishing in Raleigh

A protest was held early Monday outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
A protest was held early Monday outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Anglers from across our state will protest overfishing in Raleigh Thursday morning.

The protest comes after a similar protest last week outside the Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters in Morehead City.

The group, called Rally for the Resource, is concerned about commercial over-harvesting and the decline of fish stocks. The lead organizer is Sneads Ferry Captain Allen Jernigan, who works as a fishing guide.

The protest is at 9 a.m. in front of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties
Jon Civils
NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death
Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Latest News

New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
New ECU head men's basketball coach Michael Schwartz in Pirates gear
New ECU head men’s basketball coach has a gameplan for Pirates success
Traffic light at one of Greenville's busiest intersections
Questions remain after Greenville’s red-light camera program deemed unconstitutional
Home
Realtors weigh in on how rising interest rates will impact housing market