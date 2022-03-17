Anglers to protest overfishing in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Anglers from across our state will protest overfishing in Raleigh Thursday morning.

The protest comes after a similar protest last week outside the Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters in Morehead City.

The group, called Rally for the Resource, is concerned about commercial over-harvesting and the decline of fish stocks. The lead organizer is Sneads Ferry Captain Allen Jernigan, who works as a fishing guide.

The protest is at 9 a.m. in front of the Department of Environmental Quality.

