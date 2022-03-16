U.S. 70 gets official interstate designation in Lenoir, Wayne, & Johnston counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Another interstate highway is officially coming to Eastern Carolina.

The state Department of Transportation has received federal approval to make two bypass segments of U.S. 70 as Interstate 42.

Those segments are 22 miles in Lenoir and Wayne counties, and 10 miles in Johnston County. The highway has already been signed as “Future Interstate 42″.

The sections meet interstate standards and the DOT is in the process of upgrading other portions of U.S. 70 so the entire stretch from Raleigh to Morehead City can eventually be signed as I-42.

The DOT still has to work out the logistics of changing the signs on the new stretches of interstate.

Last year, the DOT announced a section of U.S. 264 in Pitt, Greene, and Wilson counties as Interstate 587.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.