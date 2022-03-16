Tickets now on sale for the 16th Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Weekend 

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Beaufort Wine & Food Spring Festival returns this year. The five-day festival kicks off on April 27 and runs through May 1. It showcases award-winning talent from across the globe with over 20 culinary events, all in the name of charity.

The event offers something for everyone, whether it’s an intimate wine dinner in area restaurants or the grand scale of the Vin de Mer Epicurean Village, it’s the perfect venue for a food festival to celebrate the chefs and cuisines of Eastern NC and beyond.

Since 2004, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated over $740,000 for local non-profits thanks to proceeds from its event.

