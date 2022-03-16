Teacher of the Week: Mandy Rogister from Chicod School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 16 is Mandy Rogister from Chicod School.

Rogister currently teaches English Language Arts and Social Studies to 56 fifth graders at Chicod School.

As an Eastern Carolina native, she earned her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education and a Masters in School Administration and Supervision from ECU. She is a proud Pirate who still keeps ties with the university by hosting ECU Elementary Education interns in her classroom.

Rogister says her classroom is fueled by conversation, creative curriculum, kidding around and coffee. During her 26 years in education, she says she has seen many educational trends come and go, but the one constant is that “children need to know the adults in their lives love and support them.”

Rogister says the staff members at Chicod excel at expressing dedication, not only to the teaching profession, but to the children and their families. She encourages her students to participate in activities outside of school and always makes an effort to attend their performances, competitions and sporting games in order to build relationships for years to come.

She says her time at Chicod School has given her “more in the form of love and friendships” than she could ever imagine!

When she is not in the classroom, Rogister enjoys spending time with her husband (who is her high school sweetheart) and three children, Cameron, Josh and Adam.

The person who nominated Mrs. Rogister wrote, “Mrs. Mandy Rogister should be one to be recognized as Teacher of the Week! Both of my children go to Chicod and have since kindergarten. One is now in sixth grade and the other is in second grade, so we have seen and had many teachers, but this teacher was like no other!

You can tell she cares deeply about every single one of her students and will continue to as they get older. She’s got this sweet, nurturing and mentoring way with her students! She encourages them and makes them feel her warmth and love. She tells her students she loves them and gives them hugs.

Like I said, we’ve seen many teachers through their years at Chicod, but Mrs. Rogister made us all feel different. My son adored her in fifth grade and still does, although he’s moved up to sixth grade. She was the one teacher at his sixth grade open house he had to go back to speak to and hug.

Mrs. Rogister even attended my son’s Little League game to show her support and love. She went to the dugout before the game hugging my son and letting him know she was there. He was so excited that Mrs. Rogister came to his game. It meant the world to him! She does this with all of her students!

She’s such an amazing woman and teacher and is the reason Chicod is known for being a great school! Mrs. Rogister left a definite imprint on my son’s heart. I know when my son is grown-up and you ask him about a teacher that he remembers and that made a great impact on his life, he will tell you Mrs. Rogister.”

Congratulations Mrs. Rogister!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

