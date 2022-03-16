Road closure extended on the Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A temporary road closure on the Outer Banks has been extended until next Friday.

The town of Kill Devil Hills says the road closure on West Third Street from its intersection with US 158 to the Dare Centre entrance will be extended through Friday, March 25.

The work is for utility and road improvements. Crews say it is necessary for the installation of a large drainage culvert, multiple small drainage cross lines, new water mains, new curb and gutter, and to accommodate a slight shift in the alignment of West Third Street as it approaches US 158.

The work began on February 21.

