Rally planned as family calls for arrest in Grimesland shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Grimesland are planning a rally Wednesday morning.

Brandon Hardy was killed at a home on Alvin Road. In February, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said it will not issue criminal charges against Robert Green, saying he acted in self defense.

Hardy’s family has continued to call for Green’s arrest and the arrest of Belinda Matthews, who both men were seeing and who invited Hardy to her home where he was killed.

Wednesday’s rally is at 9 a.m. at the Pitt County courthouse.

