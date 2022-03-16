Advertisement

Police: Victim of shooting in critical condition in Kinston

Kinston police
Kinston police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say a victim is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday evening.

The Kinston Police Department says officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Carver Courts at about 5:53 p.m. and arrived on the scene.

Police say they soon found a victim sitting in a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was attended to by emergency medical services before being brought to the hospital. They are listed in critical condition.

Police say due to the notification process, the victim’s identity is not being shared at this moment. The case is under investigation and an update is expected Wednesday morning.

