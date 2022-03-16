Police searching for woman in Wallace hit & run

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Wallace police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a hit and run.

The Wallace Police Department says the hit and run occurred on Southerland Street near Highway 117 Wednesday at about 11:45 in the morning.

Police say the woman of interest was driving a white four-door sedan. They believe the car likely has damage to the front driver side fender and door.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-285-2126 or email them at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

