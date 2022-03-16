Police searching for woman in Wallace hit & run
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Wallace police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a hit and run.
The Wallace Police Department says the hit and run occurred on Southerland Street near Highway 117 Wednesday at about 11:45 in the morning.
Police say the woman of interest was driving a white four-door sedan. They believe the car likely has damage to the front driver side fender and door.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-285-2126 or email them at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
