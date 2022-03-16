Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the order of colors of a primary rainbow?

Read this blog to learn the order of colors of a rainbow
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week of St. Patrick’s Day, I will keep the focus on rainbows. Today’s trivia question poses the question about the order of colors in the rainbow.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 16
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 16(WITN)

Hint: Red is the top color of a primary rainbow. I keep saying “primary” rainbow, because a secondary rainbow has the color order reversed. See the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 16
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 16(WITN)

Did you get it? You may have learned in school about Roy G. Biv. ROYGBIV is the order of colors from top to bottom in a primary rainbow. R is for Red, O for orange, Y for yellow, G for Green, B for blue, I for indigo, and V for violet. So, the third color from the top is yellow. If you happened to see me on-air on WITN at Noon on Wednesday, you would have seen my yellow tie which may have given you a subliminal hint. - Phillip Williams

