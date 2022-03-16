Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the order of colors of a primary rainbow?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week of St. Patrick’s Day, I will keep the focus on rainbows. Today’s trivia question poses the question about the order of colors in the rainbow.

Hint: Red is the top color of a primary rainbow. I keep saying “primary” rainbow, because a secondary rainbow has the color order reversed. See the correct answer below.

Did you get it? You may have learned in school about Roy G. Biv. ROYGBIV is the order of colors from top to bottom in a primary rainbow. R is for Red, O for orange, Y for yellow, G for Green, B for blue, I for indigo, and V for violet. So, the third color from the top is yellow. If you happened to see me on-air on WITN at Noon on Wednesday, you would have seen my yellow tie which may have given you a subliminal hint. - Phillip Williams

