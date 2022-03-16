Advertisement

Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Eastern Carolina professionals react

Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.
Daylight Saving Time bill debated on Capitol Hill.(MGN Online / Architect of the Capitol / Pexels)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent swiftly passed through the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

“It might be nice to have things stay the same, have our time not change twice a year,” Kylene Dibble, Pitt County Parents for Public Schools executive director said.

John Preusser, James Sprunt Community College history instructor, also sees the benefits of the bill.

“This is something that a lot of people can get behind, no matter what the politics are,” Preusser said.

Historically, it has had many names, but what we call ‘Daylight Saving Time,’ Preusser said was put in place back during WWI, done away with, and then reinstated during WWII.

“That would lead to less energy costs with lighting and heating,” Preusser explained as to the benefit of the bill.

Daylight Saving Time can put us ahead or behind schedule at certain times of the year, which can send some people’s brains out of their comfort zone.

“It’s always trying to find a pattern because that’s a level of comfortability for our brain,” Keith Hamm, Integrated Family Services mental health professional said.

While everyone is different, not getting enough sleep can do more than just make someone cranky.

“We may even be affected to the point of losing some concentration ability, and actually, it can affect our moods as well,” Hamm said.

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent mainly would impact the winter months, pushing sunrise back to as late as 8:19 a.m. and extending sunset.

Dibble, a mom of two, said whatever lawmakers decide will have both pros and cons.

“Definitely a little more difficult when it’s darker outside to get them moving at school, but it’s also really nice to have that light at the end of the day,” Dibble said.

The bill still needs approval from the U.S. House and then President Biden’s signature to become law.

