Onslow County deputies searching for travel trailer thiefs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding suspects of a travel trailer/camper theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the 28-foot long Fleetwood travel trailer/camper was stolen on Feb. 27th from Wildcat Tire, located at 7373 Richlands Highway outside of Richlands. Video surveillance shows two suspects stealing the camper by towing it away using a blue truck.

Deputies say the truck has a ladder rack, ladder, and toolbox attached to the bed. One of the suspects was wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket and the other was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a gray hood. Both appear to be men.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4064 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

