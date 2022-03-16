Advertisement

Onslow County deputies searching for travel trailer thiefs

Suspects (left) accused of stealing travel trailer from Wildcat Tire on Feb. 27th.
Suspects (left) accused of stealing travel trailer from Wildcat Tire on Feb. 27th.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding suspects of a travel trailer/camper theft.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the 28-foot long Fleetwood travel trailer/camper was stolen on Feb. 27th from Wildcat Tire, located at 7373 Richlands Highway outside of Richlands. Video surveillance shows two suspects stealing the camper by towing it away using a blue truck.

Deputies say the truck has a ladder rack, ladder, and toolbox attached to the bed. One of the suspects was wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket and the other was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a gray hood. Both appear to be men.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-989-4064 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Appeals Court ruled the camera unconstitutional.
Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program
Jaquile Ray Jackson
Police confirm ID of teen killed in apparent hit & run in Greenville
Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent

Latest News

Asante Collins
Man wanted for helping Kinston shooting suspect
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
U.S. 70 gets official interstate designation in Lenoir, Wayne, & Johnston counties
Police: Teenage boy killed inside home in Goldsboro shooting
Bird flu
Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties