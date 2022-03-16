North Carolina COVID-19 deaths surpass 23,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 23,000 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports there have been 23,005 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina. However, no deaths have been attributed to the virus since Monday.

Daily cases of COVID-19 are up in our state Wednesday with 1,519. Tuesday, 649 new cases of the virus were reported.

Hospitalizations are down, with 799 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from 832 the day before. The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive on Monday, the most recent day with data available, was 2.6%, down from 4% the day before.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.