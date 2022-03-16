Advertisement

North Carolina COVID-19 deaths surpass 23,000

North Carolina COVID-19 deaths
North Carolina COVID-19 deaths(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 23,000 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports there have been 23,005 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina. However, no deaths have been attributed to the virus since Monday.

Daily cases of COVID-19 are up in our state Wednesday with 1,519. Tuesday, 649 new cases of the virus were reported.

Hospitalizations are down, with 799 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, down from 832 the day before. The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive on Monday, the most recent day with data available, was 2.6%, down from 4% the day before.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Appeals Court ruled the camera unconstitutional.
Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program
Jaquile Ray Jackson
Police confirm ID of teen killed in apparent hit & run in Greenville
Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent

Latest News

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest point since July
The FDA says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials could recommend another...
Eastern Carolinians react to potential fourth COVID-19 Pfizer dose
Vidant Health expands visitation across hospital system
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since July