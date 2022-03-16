Advertisement

NECROPSY: Only plastic bag and hard plastic pieces found in stomach of dog starved to death

Jon Civils
Jon Civils(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is accused of starving his dog to death after a necropsy found only a plastic bag and pieces of hard plastic in her stomach.

Jon Civils, who lives on Highway 55, was arrested today by Sheriff Chip Hughes on a charge of felony killing an animal by starvation.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office Animal Protective Services found that the 29-year-old man kept a female medium breed dog named “Sugar” in a wire crate inside his home.

Deputies say Civils did not provide the dog with the necessary food and water, causing the animal to die.

“Sugar” died inside her crate covered in her own feces, deputies say, and she weighed only half of her normal body weight.

Civils is being held in jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

