MyTV to air first Charlotte FC game this weekend

Charlotte FC is now in its inaugural season
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium(Lowell Rose)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Charlotte FC continues its inaugural season as part of Major League Soccer.

On Saturday, Charlotte FC will face off with the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The club has started the season with a 0-3 record. Losing to D.C. United in its first match, followed by matches between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United FC.

Charlotte is led by head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez and count Polish international striker Karol Świderski as their star player. Ecuador international midfielders Alan Franco and Jordy Alcivar should be key, too, alongside Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz.

WITN-2 MyTV will be airing 12 matches this year, sponsored by NC Health and Human Services. WITN-2 My TV can be found OTA Channel 7.2, Suddenlink 138, Spectrum 1215

Here is the list of games set to air on WITN-2 MyTV:

  • Saturday, March 19 at 7:00 pm. New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC
  • Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 pm Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union
  • Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm Charlotte FC at Orlando City
  • Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 pm CF Montreal vs. Charlotte FC
  • Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew
  • Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm Charlotte FC at CF Montreal
  • Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 pm Charlotte FC at Toronto FC
  • Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 pm Chicago Fire FC vs. Charlotte FC
  • Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 pm Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
  • Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 pm Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC
  • Saturday, September 10 at 7:00 pm New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC
  • Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 pm Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC
MyTV airing Charlotte FC Matches
MyTV airing Charlotte FC Matches(WITN)

