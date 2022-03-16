Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain this evening; Blustery and mild St. Patrick’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ridge of high pressure will move well offshore Wednesday allowing an area of low pressure will track across eastern NC Wednesday night into Thursday. The storm will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from sunset Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Current rainfall potential looks like 0.25-1.0″ with possibly higher totals for a few inland areas. We should turn mostly dry by afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday) with a consistently above average temperature forecast and mainly day forecast for Friday. A front Saturday morning may bring another chance for a few showers. No freezing nights expected in the week ahead.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with rain during the evening. High of 69. Wind: E 5-10. Rain chance frowing from 0% early afternoon to 60% evening.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows down to 60. Wind: S 5-10. Rain chance: 80%.

Saint Patrick’s Day

Mostly cloudy with a chance for patchy morning raindrops. High of 69. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 40%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10.

Saturday

Early clouds to mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 77. Wind: SW 10 G 15. AM rain chance: 30%.

Sunday

Sunny and warm with a high of 68. Wind: NW 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.