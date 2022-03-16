Fuel analysts discourage gas hunting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fuel analysts are encouraging people to be smart gas consumers, but also say driving around looking for the lowest gas price can be counterproductive.

The national average for gas now sits above $4.30 a gallon.

However, crude oil prices dropped more than 8% as of Monday, although the drop has yet to be reflected at the pumps with prices still above $4 in most parts of Eastern Carolina.

The high prices have led some people to drive around looking for the lowest price, but experts don’t advise doing this.

“We say ‘shop around for the cheapest gas’ but shop around does not mean drive around,” AAA Carolinas’ Tiffany Wright said.

Wright explained that the hunt for gas prices can burn a half-gallon of gas, depending on how far you have to drive.

“It just wastes your gas really. And I work over here and this is close to home so I just watch this price here and get it when I need it,” Debbie Perry, a Jacksonville resident said.

AAA Carolinas recommends downloading gas apps to compare prices in your area. Analysts also suggest filling up at stations in less isolated locations.

“Prices tend to be a little bit higher when you’re talking about the interstate right around your off-ramps, in and around airports where people are looking to fill up their rental cars,” Wright said.

“So those are some of the places you might want to avoid if you can... just plan your route accordingly. Don’t hop in your car and just drive around and burn fuel.”

Analysts say even with the recent drop in crude oil prices, combined with the switch to summer gas, any decrease in prices would be slow.

AAA says crude oil market prices determine 50% of where prices will be set at gas stations.

