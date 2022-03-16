ECU trustees hire Michael Schwartz as new head men’s basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University Board of Trustees announced Wednesday Michael Schwartz will be the new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

The trustees made the decision unanimously.

ECU says Schwartz will be the 24th head coach in the Pirate’s basketball program’s history. ECU’s new head basketball coach was listed on The Athletic’s list of the nation’s top-25 up-and-coming college basketball coaches.

WITN reported last week that multiple sources said Schwartz, previously with Tennessee’s basketball program for seven seasons, including four as associate head coach, would be ECU’s next hire.

Joe Dooley was fired from the team last week. ECU says Dooley put together a 101-119 record in eight overall seasons at ECU, from 1995 to 1999 and 2018 to 2022, including a 15-15 record this past season.

“I am pleased to welcome Michael, along with his wife Stephanie and children Sydney and Samantha, to ECU,” ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert said.

“This is an exciting day for our men’s basketball program and Pirate Nation. Mike has all the intangibles and acumen we were looking for as a head coach during the process and it became immediately clear he was the right fit to lead our program.”

Gilbert is expected to elaborate on the hire within the next hour.

