Advertisement

Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties

Bird flu
Bird flu(Preston Keres / USDA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife experts say there have now been confirmed deaths due to the avian flu.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a snow goose in Hyde County, a redhead duck in Carteret County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County, and a bald eagle in Dare County, have all died from the bird flu so far.

The snow goose was found at the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge by staff, while the other birds were collected by state Wildlife Resources Commission staff.

The snow goose and redhead were found with avian flu signs before being euthanized, while the hawk and eagle were found dead. Lab tests confirmed bird flu in all four cases.

“If someone comes across a mortality event involving five or more waterbirds or waterfowl, or a mortality event of any size for raptors or avian scavengers, including crows, ravens and gulls, we want to know about them,” said Sarah Van de Berg, wildlife biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “We are particularly interested in morbidity events involving any number of those same bird species that are observed with clinical signs consistent with neurological impairment, like swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Appeals Court ruled the camera unconstitutional.
Appeals Court strikes down Greenville’s red-light program
Jaquile Ray Jackson
Police confirm ID of teen killed in apparent hit & run in Greenville
Jaquile Jackson
Relative identifies victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent

Latest News

Beaufort Wine & Food Spring Festival
Tickets now on sale for the 16th Annual Beaufort Wine and Food Weekend 
Kill Devil Hills road closure
Road closure extended on the Outer Banks
Press conference for the investigation into Brandon Hardy's death
Rally planned as family calls for arrest in Grimesland shooting death
Police: Victim of shooting in critical condition in Kinston
Police: Victim of shooting in critical condition in Kinston