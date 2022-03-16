Bird flu deaths confirmed in Carteret, Dare, Hyde & Wake counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife experts say there have now been confirmed deaths due to the avian flu.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a snow goose in Hyde County, a redhead duck in Carteret County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County, and a bald eagle in Dare County, have all died from the bird flu so far.

The snow goose was found at the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge by staff, while the other birds were collected by state Wildlife Resources Commission staff.

The snow goose and redhead were found with avian flu signs before being euthanized, while the hawk and eagle were found dead. Lab tests confirmed bird flu in all four cases.

“If someone comes across a mortality event involving five or more waterbirds or waterfowl, or a mortality event of any size for raptors or avian scavengers, including crows, ravens and gulls, we want to know about them,” said Sarah Van de Berg, wildlife biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “We are particularly interested in morbidity events involving any number of those same bird species that are observed with clinical signs consistent with neurological impairment, like swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.