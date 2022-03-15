Vigil held tonight for victim of apparent hit & run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for the victim of an apparent hit and run.

Family members say Jaquile Jackson was killed in a hit and run early Monday morning. Greenville police said the crash happened on MacGregor Downs Road between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive.

A candlelight balloon release for Jackson will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. where he was found.

Cherry Artis, who says she is Jackson’s aunt, posted on Facebook early Monday morning that her nephew was missing and she later identified Jackson as the victim. “I’m so hurt they didn’t have to leave my baby like that,” Artis wrote.

Greenville Police Spokesperson Kristen Hunter could not confirm if Jackson is the victim, saying the medical examiner “has not positively identified him yet to my knowledge.”

Artis says Jackson lived on Moyewood Drive, which is about two miles from where the victim’s body was found lying in a ditch early Monday morning.

Police said a scooter was recovered at the scene.

Artis confirmed Jackson was last seen at 10 p.m. riding a scooter.

Anyone who may have been in the area around 1:30 a.m. or witnessed the collision should call police at 252-702-4032 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

