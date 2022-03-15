Three charged in Halifax County jail contraband scheme

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been charged in a plan to deliver contraband to an inmate in a Halifax County jail.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Dieysha Simmons, 25-year-old Kwame Robinson, and 37-year-old Shamrk Simmons were charged after a package of contraband was brought to the Halifax County Detention Center. Here is how they were charged:

Dieysha Simmons:

Felony providing contraband to an inmate

Felony providing a mobile device to an inmate

Misdemeanor providing tobacco to an inmate

Felony conspiracy

Kwame Robinson:

Felony conspiracy

Shamrk Simmons:

Felony aiding abetting providing drugs to an inmate

Felony conspiracy

Deputies say on March 8th, the package was delivered to the jail, and warrants were obtained for all three people the same day. Dieysha Simmons was arrested and posted a $20,000 secured bond. Robinson was an inmate of the jail and was given a $5,000 secured bond. Shamrk Simmons was given a $20,000 secured bond.

All three have a March 24th court date awaiting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.