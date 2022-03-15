Advertisement

Three charged in Halifax County jail contraband scheme

Dieysha Simmons, Kwame Robinson, and Shamrk Simmons
Dieysha Simmons, Kwame Robinson, and Shamrk Simmons(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people have been charged in a plan to deliver contraband to an inmate in a Halifax County jail.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Dieysha Simmons, 25-year-old Kwame Robinson, and 37-year-old Shamrk Simmons were charged after a package of contraband was brought to the Halifax County Detention Center. Here is how they were charged:

Dieysha Simmons:

  • Felony providing contraband to an inmate
  • Felony providing a mobile device to an inmate
  • Misdemeanor providing tobacco to an inmate
  • Felony conspiracy

Kwame Robinson:

  • Felony conspiracy

Shamrk Simmons:

  • Felony aiding abetting providing drugs to an inmate
  • Felony conspiracy

Deputies say on March 8th, the package was delivered to the jail, and warrants were obtained for all three people the same day. Dieysha Simmons was arrested and posted a $20,000 secured bond. Robinson was an inmate of the jail and was given a $5,000 secured bond. Shamrk Simmons was given a $20,000 secured bond.

All three have a March 24th court date awaiting.

