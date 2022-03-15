Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest point since July

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is at its lowest point since July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 832 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 22nd when the number was 817.

The number of daily cases of COVID-19 in our state hit 649 Tuesday, up from 373 the day before. However, case numbers tend to drop over weekends and the seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline.

The positive percentage rate for COVID-19 tests is at 2.6% as of Saturday, the most recent day with data available.

