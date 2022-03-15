Sports Spotlight: McDaniel leads Farmville Central on and off the court to state final

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every great team needs a leader and the Farmville Central girls basketball team played great this year. The Jaguars finished state runner-up on Saturday. They were led to the big court at the Dean Smith Center by senior Journee McDaniel.

We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’m the oldest. So, my brother is 11 and my sister is 5,” says Farmville Central senior Journee McDaniel, “It can be hard at times but it helps you grow up fast and mature.”

Farmville Central senior Journee McDaniel’s family life took big sister from New Bern to Farmville her junior season.

“Greenville was familiar,” says McDaniel, “I have been playing down here with AAU since 7th grade. I have been playing with Amiya since 7th grade. It was familiar faces.”

Journee’s oldest sibling home life also transferred to her role with the Jaguars.

“We have a team now where she came along and made everybody play together,” says Farmville Central head coach Hollis Harper, “Without her making all us play together, we don’t know where we’d been today.”

The person on floor is one of the fiercest competitors around.

“Lots of people get fooled by the voice,” Journee says, “They are like really you really talk like that the baby voice? Yeah, but the face, when it’s game time it just goes you know.”

Farmville Central lost to Salisbury in the state 2A final on Saturday. The true leader shows in defeat. Journee picked her teammates up while she was hurting too. The heart of the Jags.

“Always been destined to be a leader. I always felt like no matter what age or where you came from you need to lead,” says Journee, “It was easy coming in, they greeted me like family, and since then we have been sisters.”

“She is always caring about other people. She will tell people what to do, what not to do,” says Harper, “It shows on the court and she’s a leader off the court and on the court.”

A heart which will continue to lead. Journee recently committed to division one East Tennessee State women’s basketball program.

“They spoke to me from the beginning and they just kept talking to me, kept being there for me throughout the school year. Texting me every week just about every day. I felt welcome, like family you know,” says McDaniel, “Most colleges they hit you up a few times but they stayed family with me. When I went on a visit I just felt so family oriented, I felt like home, and I just want to be somewhere I am comfortable. That was the place for me.”

Farmville Central went 27-5 this season winning their 4th straight eastern regional title.

